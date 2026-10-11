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Home / Punjab / ‘Sorry, Mummy and Papa, I’m taking rest from nafrat ki duniya’: LPU student ends life, leaves note on PG wall

‘Sorry, Mummy and Papa, I’m taking rest from nafrat ki duniya’: LPU student ends life, leaves note on PG wall

LPU student’s death a suicide, say Kapurthala police, adding no link to recent LPU protests; student was reportedly suffering from depression

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Aparna Banerji
Ashok Kaura
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:15 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as Abhishek Patel, a resident of Chandapur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. iStock photo
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Days after Lovely Professional University (LPU) was rocked by protests sparked by rumours of an alleged rape, a 21-year-old student was found dead at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Law Gate area of Maheru, near the university, during the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

Kapurthala police said the death was a suicide and that no foul play or other cause had been established in the investigation so far. The police described it as an independent case involving a student who was reportedly suffering from depression.

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The student, who had moved into the PG accommodation just 10 days ago, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. A detailed suicide note was also found written on the walls of his room, the police said.

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The deceased was identified as Abhishek Patel, a resident of Chandapur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was a fourth-year Computer Science student at LPU.

The police said the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a PG accommodation in Law Gate, an area with numerous PG facilities where LPU students and former students reside.

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Proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Satnampura police station in Kapurthala, with the case being treated as a suicide.

Kapurthala police shared the suicide note found written on the wall of the deceased's PG room. It read: “Sorry Mummy Papa. If I take next birth, I will be your good son. World's best Mummy Papa. I'm taking rest from ‘nafrat ki duniya’ (world of hatred). Sorry to all. I felt to hands (sic) this pressure and depression.”

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “The incident was reported last night, and detailed videography of the scene was conducted. Suicide has prima facie been established as the cause of death in the investigation so far. Forensic examination of the student's phone is also underway. The student's parents have not pressed any formal charges against anyone. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his parents, who returned to Varanasi this evening. Further investigation is underway.”

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