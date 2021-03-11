SP-headed SIT to probe Patiala clash

Patiala, May 4

The Patiala police today formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a SP-level officer to probe the role of “all accused and their affiliations”, even as they zeroed in on a couple of suspects for allegedly firing at rival groups using a .32 bore pistol.

The Punjab Government has already assigned an Additional DGP-level officer to probe the “lapses on part of the local police” and submit a detailed report to CM Bhagwant Mann.

On Friday, gunshots were fired after a face-off between a group called Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) and pro-Khalistan activists. Political parties have alleged a foul play and conspiracy, accusing each other of orchestrating the attack, even as the state government transferred the IG, SSP and an SP following the incident. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

The SIT will be headed by SP (Investigation) Mehtab Singh, who was also deputed near the Khanda Chowk to keep an eye on the protesters.

The police are probing the background of Harish Singla, Barjinder Singh Parwana (the main conspirator), Shankar Bhardwaj, an aide of Singla, and Gaggi Pandit. Nine accused have been nabbed so far. “We are gathering all information pertaining to them and also their social media accounts and handlers, if any. Even their political affiliations, if any, will be verified,” said a senior official.

Even as the government has decided to fix responsibility of erring cops, the Patiala police are “tightlipped about the investigations”. Senior officials said an ADGP-level officer will probe the role of on-field officers who failed to tackle the situation, despite being informed well in advance about the agitation and the likely face-off. — TNS