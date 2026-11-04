Sparks fly as Punjab sees record farm fires, Delhi AQI falls to ‘very poor’

Even as a political blame game erupted between the Punjab and Delhi governments over worsening air pollution, Punjab on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day stubble-burning cases of the season, with 584 farm fires reported in 24 hours. The spike coincided with Delhi's air quality plunging into the “very poor” category, with the AQI touching 350, its worst reading in 287 days, while Khanna emerged as Punjab's most polluted city with an AQI of 292.

As a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh alleged that the Punjab Government had failed to contain farm fires. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP, accusing it of “defaming Punjab's farmers to cover up its own failures in Delhi”.

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The 584 stubble-burning incidents reported on Tuesday took Punjab’s tally of the season to 2,196, though the count remains lower than the 2,518 cases recorded during the corresponding period last year. What is worrying, however, is the sharp spike in daily incidents as the state had recorded only 216 and 256 farm fires on the same date in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

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Punjab recorded 83,002 farm fires in 2020, 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, 36,663 in 2023, 10,909 in 2024 and 5,114 in 2025.

After Tarn Taran, which reported 56 farm fires on Tuesday, the menace appears to be spreading to the Malwa belt, with Ferozepur recording 112 incidents, followed by Bathinda (80) and Sangrur (78).

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Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data showed Khanna recording the highest AQI of 292, followed by Patiala (210), Ludhiana (201), Mandi Gobindgarh (151), Jalandhar (150) and Amritsar (114). Smoggy conditions prevailed across several districts, with residents complaining of breathing difficulties and eye irritation.

Compared to the PPCB, private air-quality monitoring apps put AQI in Punjab’s cities alarmingly higher, a claim rejected by Punjab Government officials. One such app put Patiala’s AQI at 453, Ludhiana 256, Amritsar 267, Jalandhar 277 and Bathinda 737. PPCB officials said such private monitoring stations and apps “could not be relied upon as they lacked equipment and manpower required to provide accurate real-time data”.

Meanwhile, Sirsa accused AAP in Punjab of misrepresenting data on stubble burning. He claimed there were more than 1,000 stubble-burning cases and 271 FIRs filed against farmers in Punjab, yet AAP was saying there were no farm fire incidents this year. He also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of taking "revenge on Delhi", alleging that the party was uncomfortable with the improvement in the national capital's air quality under the BJP government.

AAP said the minister should stop making "excuses". “BJP minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thinks that if his department manipulates data and presents false AQI figures, he can fool the people of Delhi. Last year too, they blamed Punjab's farmers for their own failures. Then data from their own Central Government exposed their lies and showed that after the AAP government came to power in Punjab, stubble-burning cases had declined by nearly 80 to 90 per cent," AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

AAP’s Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg said Delhi needed clean air, but the ruling "BJP was busy creating political storms!” “Sirsa ji, before levelling such serious allegations against Punjab's farmers and officers, make the evidence public. Political rhetoric doesn't change the truth…. Delhi can't escape responsibility for its pollution by pointing fingers at Punjab,” said Garg.

Stubble burning, which involves setting crop residue on fire after harvesting, has long been a major cause of air pollution and environmental degradation in northern India. The smoke and pollutants released during such incidents not only affect the health of residents, but also contribute significantly to deteriorating air quality.

Recently, the Supreme Court pulled up the state government and questioned why some errant farmers should not be arrested for the practice of stubble burning, considered as a key contributor to the winter pollution in northern India, particularly Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Farm unions have opposed any action against farmers, including the registration of cases, and have demanded cash incentives for managing paddy residue. With Punjab scheduled to go to the polls early next year, the government is also likely to be wary of taking any punitive action against farmers.