Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan furnishes personal bond in criminal case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 18

Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan today furnished a personal bond in a criminal case registered against him and 20 other persons in a local court in the district.

A case under Section 188, CrPC, and Section 283 of the IPC was registered against Sandhwan and others on September 6, 2020, for organising a dharna, violating the Covid-19 related restrictions imposed in Kotkapura.

“The prosecution has submitted a challan in the case last month after a delay of over one year after the registration of the case. We have moved an application against the trial of the accused,” said Babu Lal, Sandhwan’s advocate in the case.

