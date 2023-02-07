Speaker inspects mid-day meal

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 6

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday made an inspection of the mid-day meal scheme at a government elementary school in Ratti Rori village here. He had meal with students and expressed satisfaction with the quality of food.

During his visit to various government schools, the Speaker handed over cheques for Rs 8 lakh to four government schools to procure equipment for ensuring good quality meals to the students. He said efforts were being made to raise the standard of education and sending a batch of 36 school principals for training at the International Teacher Training Centre, Singapore, for improving their teaching skills is part of these efforts to impart education to with world-class methods.