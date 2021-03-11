Speaker's car hit by truck

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

Vidhan Sabha Speaker KS Sandhwan’s car was hit by a truck on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road today.

He was on his way to Amritsar for the opening of a blood bank. Blaming the truck driver for negligence, Speaker’s security personnel entered into an altercation with him. Later, a video went viral in which the guards were seen thrashing the driver. Sandhwan apologised for his security squad’s behaviour.