Speaker's car hit by truck

Amritsar, August 11
Vidhan Sabha Speaker KS Sandhwan’s car was hit by a truck on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road today.
He was on his way to Amritsar for the opening of a blood bank. Blaming the truck driver for negligence, Speaker’s security personnel entered into an altercation with him. Later, a video went viral in which the guards were seen thrashing the driver. Sandhwan apologised for his security squad’s behaviour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India-born author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the sce...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...