Special allowance for Punjab doctors sought

Faridkot, August 9
After 28 senior doctors and faculty members, including five super-specialists, left regular jobs at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in the last two years, members of the Punjab Medical Teachers’ Association today met Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.
They urged the minister to provide difficult area allowance or special allowance to the doctors to discourage them from leaving the medical institute.
“As doctors at the GGSMCH work under pressure due to shortage of staff, the government should give difficult area allowance,” said members of the association.
The minister had invited principals of all four government medical colleges — Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali.
The Health Minister gave us assurance to look into the matter, said the doctors.
