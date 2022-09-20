Special girdawari sought

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 19

Farmers, under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Khosa), today protested near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding a special girdawari to assess the losses suffered due to the stunted growth of the paddy crop.

Kulwinder Singh Panjola of the union said farmers could not plough their damaged crop as officials had not assessed the losses. SDM Harbans Singh assured the farmers that necessary steps would be taken by September 23.

