Special Holi train between Amritsar and Gorakhpur

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 26

The Northern Railways has announced that a Holi special train will be run between Amritsar and Gorakhpur. The 05005/06 festival special train will make three trips in each direction - from Gorakhpur on March 3, 10 and 17 and from Amritsar on March 4, 11 and 18.

The 05005 train will leave Gorakhpur at 2.40 pm and reach Amritsar at 9.30 am the next day. In the opposite direction, the 05006 train will depart from Amritsar at 12.45 pm to reach Gorakhpur at 8.50 am.

With AC, sleeper and general class coaches, the train will have stoppages at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burdhal, Sitapur Cantt, Sitapur City, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar Jagadhari, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas.