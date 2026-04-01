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Home / Punjab / Special Punjab Assembly session on May 1

Special Punjab Assembly session on May 1

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Sanjeev Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:02 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to call a special Assembly session on May 1 to pay homage to the working class of the state. May 1 is observed as Labour Day across the world.

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In a message on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “This one-day session will be dedicated to the hardworking labourers and artisans who make a vital contribution to the country’s social and economic development.”

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The session will have representatives from the working class as special guests.

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The replacing of the MGNREGA with The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) and its impact on the working class will be discussed during the session.

“The session will witness serious discussions on the impact of changes in the MGNREGA scheme on the working class, along with broader national and international challenges affecting them,” Mann said.

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“In addition, during the session, other essential legislative business as determined by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will be carried out in accordance with established procedures, ensuring that key decisions necessary for the state’s development and the strengthening of democracy are undertaken,” the post concluded.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to come under fire in the Assembly for allegedly engineering a split in AAP, resulting in the crossing over of seven ruling party Rajya Sabha members to the BJP.

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