Special session AAP’s theatrics to keep its flock together: Opposition

The Opposition, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Labour Day, May 1, to bring a confidence motion and secure a six-month window during which no-confidence motion can’t be moved.

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Former deputy chief minister and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the special session was part of AAP’s “theatrics” to claim it had defeated “Operation Lotus 2.0” and pass a resolution condemning the BJP for allegedly trying to poach its MLAs. He recalled that in 2022, AAP had passed a similar resolution, claiming at least 10 of its MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each to topple the government.

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Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was making “desperate attempts” to prevent the party from breaking apart. “Besides trying to convince the President, the party is staging a special session to save an already fragmenting outfit,” he said.

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Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the move was not aimed at public welfare but at evading legal accountability. He said the special session would burden the state exchequer, with more than Rs 1 crore. “The session has been called to avoid a scheduled court appearance. The CM has been skipping hearings since 2022,” alleged Bajwa.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, CM Mann said there was “no need” for a confidence motion. “We are absolutely comfortable. However, we are ready for any floor test,” he added.

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Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh alleged that the ruling party was using the special session as a pretext to demonstrate its majority in the Assembly. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema termed the session “a political drama”, alleging that AAP was crying foul after its MPs defected to the BJP, while it had earlier engineered defections of leaders from other parties.

Legal experts said the confidence motion, if brought, would hold little ground as the Governor can ask the ruling party to prove the majority in case of any defections.