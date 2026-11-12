Special Summary Revision 2027: Draft electoral roll published in Punjab

The draft electoral roll for all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published on Thursday in accordance with the programme announced by the Election Commission of India.

The publication of the draft electoral roll marks the commencement of the claims and objections period which will continue from November 12 to December 11, 2026, an official statement said.

The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 28 and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

Assembly polls in Punjab are likely to be held early next year.

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As part of the revision process, a meeting under the chairpersonship of Anindita Mitra, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), was held on Thursday with representatives of recognised political parties.

During the meeting, the Punjab CEO handed over copies of the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll to the representatives and apprised them of the key provisions and timelines of the revision exercise.

The representatives were also briefed about the prescribed forms for various electoral services, including Form 6 for inclusion of names in the electoral roll, Form 6A for enrolment of overseas electors, Form 7 for deletion of names, and Form 8 for correction of entries or shifting of residence.

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Mitra said that young citizens who attain the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2027, are eligible to enrol as voters.

At the meeting, the representatives of political parties were also apprised of various digital platforms and facilities available to citizens, including the Voters’ Service Portal and the ‘Book a Call Request with BLO’ facility.

Mitra emphasised that special camps will be scheduled shortly across the state to facilitate electors for obtaining electoral services. Help Desks have been set up at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to assist citizens in accessing and checking the electoral rolls.

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In the run-up to the assembly elections, the ‘first-level checking’ of EVMs and VVPATs commenced on Thursday at various warehouses across Punjab.

Mitra took representatives of all recognised political parties of the state on a visit to the state-level webcasting centre set up at the office of the Punjab CEO for continuous monitoring of the process.

On this occasion, she briefed the representatives of the parties about the functioning of the webcasting centre.

She said that the instructions of the Election Commission of India are being implemented in letter and spirit during the first-level checking in every district of the state.