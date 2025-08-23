Special to The Tribune: Truckers’ pleas bring role of Indo-Canadians in drug trade under lens

The guilty pleas of Ontario-based Punjabi truckers Iqbal Singh Virk and Ranjit Singh Rowal in the Ryan Wedding drug case have reignited scrutiny of Indo-Canadian involvement in organised crime.

Virk and Rowal, Indian citizens with Canadian permanent residency, were key operatives in a transnational drug network led by former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding.

They smuggled cocaine and heroin worth nearly $25 million from California to Canada using hidden truck compartments.

Arrested on August 29, last year, at the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Michigan and Ontario, the US border agents seized 115 bricks of narcotics—95 kg of cocaine and 20 kg of heroin—concealed in a compartment. Charged under a 16-count US indictment unsealed in October 2024, both men recently pleaded guilty and detailed their roles in the cartel, which trafficked drugs from Colombia through Mexico and the US into Canada.

While Canada’s drug trade spans multiple communities, the case reflects the growing presence of Indians in organised crime. Their plea coincides with renewed debate in India over Canadian links to Punjab’s drug crisis, especially after the arrest of former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia by the AAP government. Majithia faces charges of possessing disproportionate assets, allegedly tied to drug-related money laundering.

Several recent cases underscore the scale and frequency of Indo-Canadian involvement:

Project Pelican (June 2025): A joint operation by the Peel Police, CBSA, and the DEA led to the arrest of nine individuals—seven of Indian origin—for smuggling 479 kg of cocaine worth CAD $50 million into the GTA.

Project Sledgehammer (July–Sept 2024): Peel, Waterloo, York Police, and RCMP arrested five Punjabi-origin individuals, including a woman and her two sons, seizing weapons and drugs.

Operation Dead Hand (Feb 2024): The FBI and RCMP arrested Ayush Sharma, Guramrit Sidhu (“King”), and Subham Kumar for trafficking cocaine, meth, fentanyl and heroin. Seizures included 845 kg meth, 951 kg cocaine, 20 kg fentanyl, 4 kg heroin, and $900,000 cash—valued at $16–28 million.

Falkland Superlab Bust (Nov 2024): RCMP dismantled Canada’s largest fentanyl/meth lab. Punjabi suspect Gaganpreet Randhawa was charged. Seizures included 95.5 million lethal fentanyl doses, 5,000 litres of precursors, and 10 tons of chemicals—estimated loss: $485 million.

Project Zucaritas (Oct 2022): The Peel Police and US agencies arrested five, including three Punjabis, for ketamine trafficking worth $25 million.

Project Cheetah (April 2021): A transnational network with California and India links was busted. Of 30 arrested, 23 were Punjabi-origin. Seizures included cocaine, ketamine, heroin, opium, firearms, and $730,000 cash.

Ontario Drug Syndicate (Sept 2018): The Peel Police arrested 10, including six Punjabis, for synthetic drugs, stolen property and fraud.