Special train cancelled, wheat glut in mandis

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 15

With the Centre stating that wheat procured this year should not be stored (covered and plinth), maximum grain from Punjab is being shipped to the recipient states via special trains.

Though daily wheat arrivals are yet to peak, mandis have started getting flooded with grain. In the last two days, 15 rakes of wheat have been shipped to other states.

Yesterday, wheat arrival was 4.36 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) and today it was 5.72 LMT. So far, only 1.77 LMT of wheat has been lifted, with 11.75 LMT still remaining unlifted.

B Srinivasan, General Manager, Punjab Regional Office, FCI, said, “We have a proposal to shift 20LMT of wheat from the state by end of April. As wheat arrivals increase, we plan to commission 40-45 rakes of wheat to other states.”

Commission agent Rajnish Jain of Maur said, “This year, the yield is 24 quintal per acre. Last year, it was 18 quintal per acre.”

“As the special train was suddenly cancelled today, there is a glut in the mandi. In case, rakes are not available, the government should move them to godowns till the train is commissioned. This will help create space in the mandis,” he said.

In Khanna, where the first special train taking wheat to Gujarat was flagged off, traders and commission agents were skeptical of the availability of rakes.

Harbans Singh Rosha, chief, Khanna Arhtiya Association, said, “One lakh tonne of wheat arrives only in Khanna mandi daily. The government has to ensure availability of special trains. Else, there will be no place to unload grain in the mandi.”

