Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar, February 13
Three days ahead of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a special train carrying around 1,000 devotees is set to depart from the Jalandhar City Railway Station to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who will arrive at the PAP here today, is likely to walk down to the railway station along with the devotees to flag off the train. Leaders from all parties will attend the flagging off ceremony.
The Punjab Assembly polls had been put off from February 14 to 20 because of this event.
Unlike previous year, the Centre has reportedly paid for the train fare and it will be a free ride for the devotees this time.
Thousands of devotees have been going by trains, buses and privately hired vehicles on their own for the past few days.
Sant Niranjan Dass, who heads Dera Sachkhand Ballan, will go to Varanasi by this train. Kirtan will be performed at the railway station ahead of the departure.
