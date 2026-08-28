Specialised coaching at govt schools to help shape future engineers, doctors in Jalandhar

Students at the state’s 118 Schools of Eminence and 14 Meritorious Schools will now receive structured, specialised coaching for JEE and NEET exams free of cost under the Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) programme.

Advertisement

With private coaching for the competitive exams costing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, the facility would often remain out of reach for students from modest-income families. The latest programme is aimed at bridging this very gap.

Advertisement

The coaching was introduced on July 22, with classes being conducted by Physics Wallah faculty during school hours. The classes are being held from 8 am to 11.40 am, covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology for science stream students of Classes XI and XII. Students of Classes IX and X are also being provided foundation-level Mathematics and Science classes.

Advertisement

According to officials of the School Education Department, the coaching is being provided under the PACE programme, which was introduced in October 2024. The initiative is run by the Department in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Mantra for Change.

Initially aimed at Classes XI and XII, the programme has been expanded to Classes IX and X from the current academic session, officials added. Giridhar Singh, programme lead at Mantra for Change said, “The expansion is aimed at strengthening students’ foundational learning while preparing them for national-level competitive examinations.”

Advertisement

For students, the programme has made competitive exam preparation more accessible. Sushant, a Class XI student at the School of Eminence on Ladowali Road in Jalandhar, said, “I want to pursue a career in the NDA, so my Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics need to be strong. Private coaching is expensive but these classes have made preparation more accessible.”

Students also noted that they are provided login credentials to access the Physics Wallah app where they can check the class schedule and syllabus. The live sessions allow students to raise doubts using the hand-raise option on interactive panels or microphones while recorded lectures are available on the app for those who miss a class.

Tanu Kumari, a Class XII non-medical student at the same school, said the classes had made JEE preparation less intimidating. “Earlier, becoming a software engineer seemed like a difficult ask. But the Physics Wallah teachers explain concepts in very simple language which has made it much easier for us to understand and strengthen our basics,” she said.

The programme also includes weekly tests with sample papers including questions that have appeared in JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Doubt-solving sessions are held from 6 pm to midnight during which students can also interact with teachers through phone and video calls on the Physics Wallah app.

The arrangement is planned to continue for two years and may be extended depending on its outcomes, officials added.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Gurinderjeet Kaur said, “To ensure the smooth conduct of the classes, a directive was issued on August 25 asking district education officials to visit schools regularly and monitor the digital infrastructure, equipment, student attendance and the regularity of the classes.”