Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

Jalandhar, August 18
Arpit Shukla, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) has called for more vigorous measures and improved infrastructure to combat the drug menace in the state.
Three days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that Punjab would be made drug-free by the next Independence Day, Shukla held a meeting here with Border Security Force (BSF) officials today to chalk out a strategy to break the drug supply chain.
Measures Suggested at meeting
- Installing more CCTV cameras near International Border
- Upgrading the police infrastructure in border areas
- Seizure of smugglers’ properties as deterrence measure
Shukla and Dr Atul Fulzele (IG Frontier Headquarters, BSF Jalandhar), held a joint coordination-cum-review meeting with senior officials of the BSF, Punjab Police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other Central agencies here. IGP, Law and Order, Pradeep Yadav, DIG, Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Dhillon and six DIGs of the BSF were among other senior officials present at the meeting.
The measures referred to by Shukla include setting up a more comprehensive CCTV system, upgraded police infrastructure in border areas, seizure of narco smugglers' properties, etc.
He said the CM had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in border areas to further strengthen the second line of defence. Additionally, Rs 10 crore will be spent to strengthen police infrastructure, including police stations and providing additional police force. Vehicles are also being provided to the police in border areas, he added.
