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Home / Punjab / Specifications change ousts 2 bidders from Rs 75 crore Punjab's power dept tender

Specifications change ousts 2 bidders from Rs 75 crore Punjab's power dept tender

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A change in technical procurement specifications for 900 units of 11-KV vacuum circuit breakers (VCBs) by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has narrowed competition for the Rs 75-crore tender, with two bidders being disqualified following the revision.

Documents available with The Tribune show that the specifications were changed after the original tender was opened on June 25, when four entities had expressed interest. The tender was subsequently cancelled, and the PSPCL modified the specifications by dropping an undertaking clause during its Board meeting on August 14, 2026. A fresh tender was issued on August 20.

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The revised requirement for type-test reports led to M/s Jyoti and M/s Pascal Switch Gear India Pvt Ltd being disqualified. BHEL and M/s Stelmec, an existing supplier to PSPCL, are now in the fray.

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The rates quoted in the fresh tender are also around 12 per cent higher than those quoted in recent comparable tenders floated by Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), according to documents.

Sources said an administrative reshuffle within PSPCL took place after a senior officer reportedly raised reservations over the matter. The charge was subsequently given to another officer of the same rank.

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Meanwhile, PSTCL, which is procuring similar VCBs for its 132-KV and 220-KV substations, has retained the original undertaking clause. The decision was approved at its board meeting on Tuesday.

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who recently took charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL and PSTCL, said the tender rates and PSTCL’s decision to retain the original clause would be considered at PSPCL’s upcoming Board meeting before the VCB procurement is cleared.

What has changed

The original clause allowed bidders with outdated or non-compliant type-test reports to undertake fresh testing at their own cost before supplies began. This enabled technically capable manufacturers to bid without completing costly testing beforehand. The revised tender required valid type-test reports at the bidding stage, effectively restricting participation.

All four bidders in the June 25 tender, including BHEL, Jyoti, Pascal Switch Gear India Pvt Ltd and C-Sec Technologies, had agreed to furnish the undertaking. PSPCL had introduced the clause after reviewing restricted competition in 2020 and obtaining technical consultancy from PEC, Chandigarh.

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