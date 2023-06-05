Specify if judges' conduct not protected before filing contempt pleas: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 4

In a significant judgment liable to change the way proceedings are sought to be initiated against judicial officers by the litigants, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it mandatory for counsel filing contempt pleas to specify that the respondent-judge’s action was not protected under the Judges (Protection) Act of 1985.

“The HC Registry is directed to take an affidavit of the advocate, who is filing a contempt petition against any subordinate judge, to the effect that the action of the respondent judge is not protected under the Judges (Protection) Act, 1985,” Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan said.

The direction came after Justice Sangwan took into consideration a number of contempt petitions being filed against the judicial officers in a casual manner. It assumes significance as Section 3 of the Act says no court will entertain or continue any civil or criminal proceeding against any person who is, or was a judge, for any act, thing or word committed, done or spoken by him “when, or in the course of, acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official or judicial duty or function”.

The direction by Justice Sangwan came on a contempt of court petition filed in a land matter seeking the initiation of proceedings against the judges. The petitioner’s contention was that order dated February 22 passed by the high court directing the trial court to decide an application under order 39 Rules 1 & 2 of the CPC within 30 days was not complied with. Besides, the trial judge disposed of the application without awaiting the district judge’s decision on plea for the civil suit’s transfer from the court of the trial judge.

Justice Sangwan asserted it was an “unfortunate and ill advised litigation in which the petitioner is praying for initiation of contempt proceedings against two serving judicial officers without there being any fault on their part”.

Dismissing the petition with Rs 5,000 costs, Justice Sangwan asserted the court sought the officers’ comments through email, instead of issuing notice, after noticing that contempt petitions were being filed offhandedly against sitting civil judges/judicial magistrates and presiding officers in the rank of additional district judges/additional sessions judges.

After going through the details, Justice Sangwan asserted that a coordinate Bench had already observed the delay was not attributable to any particular presiding officer as three were transferred in the intervening period.

Even the petitioners were not appearing before the trial court. They were even guilty of concealing the fact that a detailed order had already been passed on May 15 and the contempt plea was filed 15 days later, stating that the compliance had not been made.