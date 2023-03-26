Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

With “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh managing to evade arrest for the past one week, the entire exercise to nab him has left several questions unanswered.

A clear-cut indication is the fact that the convoy of Amritpal, comprising five SUVs, changed the route all of a sudden towards Goindwal from Harike bridge.

At this point, police officers deployed on the other side of the bridge were in civvies and were using private vehicles.

There is a possibility that someone from within the force allegedly leaked the information to the pro-Khalistan activist and his team.

When the police were chasing the convoy (other than Amritpal and Papalpreet’s Brezza) towards Mehatpur, a Mercedes being driven by his uncle Harjit Singh reportedly turned towards Gurdwara Bulandpuri. It was just 200 metres away from this gurdwara that Harjit had surrendered before the media around 1 am on March 20.

It was near this gurdwara that Amritpal, along with Papalpreet, got their motorcycle tyre puncture fixed despite the fact that the paramilitary force and the police had intensified security in the area. The cart owner, who gave a ride to the duo, hailed from Udhowal village just across this gurdwara. So far, no senior officer has been able to give a convincing reply.

Speculation is rife as to why the police did not “interrogate” Harjit even for a day as he was the most crucial link in the case. He was arrested at 1 am on March 20 by the Amritsar police and flown to Dibrugarh within five hours.

Harjit had been constantly using his phone on the run and had told mediapersons that he had informed IG, Border Range, Narinder Bhargav about his plan to surrender. Later, Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh had taken him in his custody.