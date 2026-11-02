Speed Records MD’s son dies in Jalandhar car crash

Divit Aulack, nephew of Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and son of Speed Records owner, and his friend died in a road accident in Jalandhar at 3 am on Sunday.

The 18-year-old’s father, Dinesh Aulack, is the managing director of Speed Records, a Punjabi music record label. His friend has been identified as Aarav Talwar (19), the son of iconic Jalandhar-based Pappi Sweets’ owner.

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The two were returning home after a party in their Volkswagen Jetta along with three others. The accident took place on the flyover near police lines in Jalandhar when the speeding car crashed against a parked municipal corporation garbage trolley, leaving it mangled.

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The police said the driver of the vehicle was driving at a high speed and rammed into the trolley and the two youths died on the spot. Whether the civic body vehicle was parked irresponsibly or bore reflectors is also being looked at.

The other three occupants have been identified as Raghav Punchi (18), Pushkar Sharda (18), the son of ward number 78 councillor Deepak Sharda, and Kavya.

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As per reports, the youths were racing two other cars — a Skoda and a Thar — also being driven by their friends.

None of the families have pressed any charges so far. The body of Aarav was cremated on Sunday, while Divit’s cremation will take place on November 3 upon his brother’s return from Canada.

Baradari station house officer (SHO) Sahil Chowdhary said, “The car was completely damaged in the crash. Two youths died on the spot, while others have sustained minor injuries. We have no reports of any racing duels between vehicles yet. The car had also stopped at a traffic light before the accident. The families have not pressed any formal charges.”

In a sombre message posted on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, “It’s a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bholenath mehr mehr. @dineshauluck”

Members of the Punjabi music fraternity also visited the family to condole the 18-year-old’s demise. Singer Gippy Grewal, actor Beenu Dhillon and actor Shehnaz Gill were among those who reached the family’s residence in Jalandhar.

Dhillon, speaking on the occasion, said, “We pray to the Almighty to lend strength to the family. It’s a difficult thing for a family to bear a young child’s loss.”

Besides his work in the music industry, Dinesh Aulack is also associated with OTT platforms like Chaupal and Pitara TV. He is credited with taking Punjabi music to global heights and launching and/or elevating the careers of Punjabi singers, including Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, Sherry Mann and Satinder Sartaaj, among a host of others.