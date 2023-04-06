Speed up girdawari work, says minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today directed revenue officials to furnish the crop damage report within given time.

The minister took stock of crop damage assessment being carried out across the state here in a meeting with senior officials of the Revenue Department. He pointed out that the state government was fully committed to compensate the farmers for the loss of crops being faced by them due to unseasonal rains in the past several days. He instructed officials to finish the crop damage assessment (girdawari) xpeditiously. The government would disburse compensation near Baisakhi.

Jimpa also stressed that the girdawari should be conducted appropriately and fair reports should be sent to the authorities for disbursement of compensation as early as possible. He said directions had already been issued to all DCs in this regard.

Reviewing the functioning of tehsils with officials, the minister categorically said there should be far more efficacy in delivering revenue services to the people at all tehsils and sub-tehsils. He said inconvenience to common people would not be tolerated and strict action should be initiated against corrupt practices, if any.