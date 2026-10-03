Speeding car ‘evading police’ rams into 3; college student killed in Punjab’s Jaito

A 20-year-old college student was killed and two persons injured after a speeding car, allegedly trying to evade a police party, rammed into pedestrians and a tea stall near the Jaito railway station on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Arshpreet Kaur, daughter of Iqbal Singh, a resident of Hardayal Nagar, Jaito. She was a BCA student at DAV College, Bathinda.

Advertisement

Arshpreet was walking from the railway station area towards the market when the speeding car, coming from the direction of the Bisnandi Road railway crossing, hit her.

Advertisement

The impact left her critically injured. The out-of-control vehicle then crashed into a nearby tea stall, injuring the stall operator and his brother.

Passers-by rushed the victims to the Civil Hospital, Jaito, where doctors declared Arshpreet brought dead. The two injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Police sources said two persons were travelling in the car, which bore a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

They were believed to be youths from Muktsar district who had come to Jaito to procure a consignment of drugs from an area known for narcotics trafficking.

According to the sources, a police party signalled the occupants to stop, following which they allegedly panicked and sped away, leading to the fatal crash. There was, however, no official confirmation of the occupants’ identities or the purpose of their visit.

The injured, Bobby and Prince Kumar, told reporters that the car was travelling at a very high speed and claimed a police vehicle was chasing it.

They said the car initially headed towards the railway crossing but, finding the gate closed, turned back towards the market at high speed. The police have not confirmed the claim.

Jaito police reached the spot and impounded the vehicle. DSP Jaito Iqbal Singh Sandhu said an investigation was under way.

The statements of the victim’s family were being recorded and legal action would follow as per the law, he added.