DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Speeding car ‘evading police’ rams into 3; college student killed in Punjab’s Jaito

Speeding car ‘evading police’ rams into 3; college student killed in Punjab’s Jaito

The vehicle first hit the 20-year-old Bathinda DAV College student and then crashed into the nearby tea stall, injuring 2

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 12:14 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A 20-year-old college student was killed after a speeding car, allegedly trying to evade a police party, rammed into pedestrians and a tea stall near the Jaito railway station.
Advertisement

A 20-year-old college student was killed and two persons injured after a speeding car, allegedly trying to evade a police party, rammed into pedestrians and a tea stall near the Jaito railway station on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Arshpreet Kaur, daughter of Iqbal Singh, a resident of Hardayal Nagar, Jaito. She was a BCA student at DAV College, Bathinda.

Advertisement

Arshpreet was walking from the railway station area towards the market when the speeding car, coming from the direction of the Bisnandi Road railway crossing, hit her.

Advertisement

The impact left her critically injured. The out-of-control vehicle then crashed into a nearby tea stall, injuring the stall operator and his brother.

Passers-by rushed the victims to the Civil Hospital, Jaito, where doctors declared Arshpreet brought dead. The two injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Police sources said two persons were travelling in the car, which bore a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

They were believed to be youths from Muktsar district who had come to Jaito to procure a consignment of drugs from an area known for narcotics trafficking.

According to the sources, a police party signalled the occupants to stop, following which they allegedly panicked and sped away, leading to the fatal crash. There was, however, no official confirmation of the occupants’ identities or the purpose of their visit.

The injured, Bobby and Prince Kumar, told reporters that the car was travelling at a very high speed and claimed a police vehicle was chasing it.

They said the car initially headed towards the railway crossing but, finding the gate closed, turned back towards the market at high speed. The police have not confirmed the claim.

Jaito police reached the spot and impounded the vehicle. DSP Jaito Iqbal Singh Sandhu said an investigation was under way.

The statements of the victim’s family were being recorded and legal action would follow as per the law, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts