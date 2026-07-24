Speeding car kills two sisters-in-law on scooter in Faridkot; driver flees scene

A hit-and-run road accident on Sadik Road, Faridkot, has claimed the lives of two sisters-in-law.

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The deceased have been identified as Ranjana and Sanjana, both residents of Balwinder Singh Nagar of Faridkot, were in their early thirties of age.

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The fatal incident occurred when a speeding car, traveling at nearly 100 km/h, rammed into their Activa scooter from behind, say the eyewitnesses. The impact was so violent that the women were dragged along the road for nearly 200 metres.

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Both Ranjana and Sanjana sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The Activa scooter was completely blown into pieces from the impact.

The victims were returning home after fetching water on their scooter when the speeding vehicle struck them from behind.

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Following the collision, the driver of the car fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. DSP Tarlochan Singh stated that local authorities have impounded the car involved in the crash and registered a case.