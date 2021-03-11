2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 22

A speeding truck hit four schoolchildren in Dasuya on Monday, leaving two of them dead while two others with serious injuries.

The accident took place on Miani-Dasuya road when they were going to school in the morning.

The deceased were students of Class 12 at Balaggan DAV Senior Secondary School near Dasuya.

The truck driver has been arrested.

