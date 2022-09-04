Speedy trial constitutional right of accused: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 3

Making it clear that speedy trial was “constitutional right of an accused”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail in a case allegedly involving commercial quantity of contraband after ruling that an accused has a right to file a second application on the ground of delayed trial, if he is in custody even though his first plea has been dismissed on merits. The second bail plea in such cases was maintainable.

The order came even as the state counsel argued before Justice Vikas Bahl that commercial quantity of contraband was allegedly recovered from the petitioner-accused. As such, the bar under Section 37 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act would apply.

Section 37 of the NDPS Act makes it clear that severity or strictness in granting bail was applicable to offences involving commercial quantity. It indicates that no person accused of an offence punishable under this law “shall be released on bail or on his own bond unless — the public prosecutor has been given an opportunity to oppose the application for such release and where the public prosecutor opposes the application, the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while out on bail.”

The counsel for the accused, advocate Ramandeep Singh Gill, argued that 14 dates were given on account of the pandemic since the dismissal of his first bail plea on June 30, 2020. Bailable warrants of arrest were also issued against the prosecution witnesses on six occasions. Yet, none of the prosecution witnesses had been examined.

Among other things, Justice Bahl observed that none of the prosecution witnesses had been examined in the case, even though the petitioner-accused had been in custody for more than three years and five months. His previous bail plea, too, was dismissed over two years ago.

Justice Bahl asserted it was observed by the Supreme Court that a fresh bail application was not legally non-maintainable even in cases where the earlier bail application was rejected and the SLP against the same was dismissed as withdrawn. The court could consider the subsequent bail application after taking into account fresh circumstances and subsequent events.

Referring to another verdict, Justice Bahl added: “It has been observed that speedy trial is a constitutional right of the accused provided to him under Article 21 of the Constitution. In case the accused is in custody and his first bail application was dismissed on merits and the trial is being delayed, the accused has a right to file a second bail application on the ground of delayed trial.”