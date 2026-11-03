Spike in stubble-burning cases: CAQM issues show-cause notices to DCs, SSPs of Gurdaspur, Kapurthala

Delhi’s worsening air quality has put the spotlight on Punjab’s enforcement against stubble burning, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issuing show-cause notices to the DCs and SSPs of Gurdaspur and Kapurthala over the rise in farm fires.

The action came as Delhi’s AQI touched 350 on Tuesday, its worst reading in 287 days. Ten monitoring stations recorded pollution levels above 400, in the severe category. Stubble burning contributed 15.3 per cent to Delhi’s pollution, according to Decision Support System, while vehicular emissions accounted for 15.8 per cent.

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CAQM has given the officials time until November 6 to explain the increase in crop-residue burning and the action taken to prevent it. The commission has been monitoring the implementation of Punjab’s action plan and has stressed the responsibility of district administrations to ensure compliance with its directions.

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In a separate communication concerning Tarn Taran, CAQM flagged a sharp rise in farm fires. The district recorded 797 incidents between September 11 and October 29 this year, compared with 296 during the corresponding period in 2025, an increase of about 169 per cent. The commission said the measures reported by district administrations were not supported by adequate specific, quantitative and verifiable evidence.

CAQM has sought details of preventive measures, their outcomes, deficiencies identified and corrective action. It has also called for intensified surveillance, round the clock patrolling in hotspot villages and better deployment of crop residue management machinery.

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The scrutiny has also raised questions over ground-level monitoring. In certain districts, the Punjab Government reported zero incidents despite indications of crop-residue burning. The Parali Protection Force also reported zero cases, raising questions over the implementation mechanism at the field level.

The scale of the problem is reflected in the wider fire count. Between September 15 and November 2, 3,535 stubble burning incidents were recorded across six states. Punjab accounted for 1,612, the highest, followed by Rajasthan with 738, Madhya Pradesh 614, Uttar Pradesh 349, Uttarakhand 176 and Haryana 44. Delhi recorded two incidents.

On November 2 alone, 219 incidents were recorded across the six states. Punjab again topped the count with 98, followed by Rajasthan with 67 and Madhya Pradesh with 48. Uttar Pradesh recorded four and Haryana two.

The latest action places the focus not only on the number of farm fires but also on whether enforcement and field-level verification are keeping pace with the official measures reported by the state.