Spike in stubble burning, Punjab witnesses 360 incidents in a day

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, October 24

With 360 active farm fires reported today, the state witnessed the highest single day count of farm fires so far in this season. With these fresh incidents, 862 paddy residue burning cases have been reported in Punjab in the past five days.

Patiala district topped with 63 stubble burning incidents, followed by 42 in Ludhiana, 39 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 37 in Ferozepur and 35 in Tarn Taran district.

The total count of farm fires in this season — starting from September 15 — has reached 2,306. Overall, Amritsar tops the districts with 733 followed by Tarn Taran with 288 and Patiala where 278 farm fires incidents have been reported since September 15.

Special teams were deployed across the state under the supervision of respective Deputy Commissioners (DC) following an alert by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) that mischievous elements may set the harvested fields on fire in the wake of Dasehra. Spikes in farm fires have been witnessed in the past during Dasehra and Diwali.

Few farmers set stubble on fire to register their protest against the government agencies. They say that while farmers are penalised for setting paddy residue on fire, no action is taken against those burning lakhs of Ravana effigies during Dasehra and crackers during Diwali.

Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairperson, PPCB, said that teams are already on the job and are visiting the sites being shared through the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The number of farm fires picked up pace from October 20 when as many as 174 fire incidents were reported. It was followed by 146 incidents on October 21. Only 30 fire events were witnessed on October 22 and 152 cases were reported on October 23.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has also taken note of the rising incidents of fire and deteriorating pollution level. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to identify the worst-affected areas within the hotspot districts and focus in those areas with proper remedial measures. The PPCB has mentioned eight districts with poor track record. Sangrur, Bathinda and Ferozepur had witnessed 5,239, 4,592 and 4,295 farm fires last year.

