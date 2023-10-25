 Spike in stubble burning, Punjab witnesses 360 incidents in a day : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Spike in stubble burning, Punjab witnesses 360 incidents in a day

Spike in stubble burning, Punjab witnesses 360 incidents in a day

Spike in stubble burning, Punjab witnesses 360 incidents in a day

With 360 active farm fires reported today, the state witnessed the highest single day count of farm fires so far in this season. With these fresh incidents, 862 paddy residue burning cases have been reported in Punjab in the past five days. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, October 24

With 360 active farm fires reported today, the state witnessed the highest single day count of farm fires so far in this season. With these fresh incidents, 862 paddy residue burning cases have been reported in Punjab in the past five days.

Patiala district topped with 63 stubble burning incidents, followed by 42 in Ludhiana, 39 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 37 in Ferozepur and 35 in Tarn Taran district.

The total count of farm fires in this season — starting from September 15 — has reached 2,306. Overall, Amritsar tops the districts with 733 followed by Tarn Taran with 288 and Patiala where 278 farm fires incidents have been reported since September 15.

Special teams were deployed across the state under the supervision of respective Deputy Commissioners (DC) following an alert by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) that mischievous elements may set the harvested fields on fire in the wake of Dasehra. Spikes in farm fires have been witnessed in the past during Dasehra and Diwali.

Few farmers set stubble on fire to register their protest against the government agencies. They say that while farmers are penalised for setting paddy residue on fire, no action is taken against those burning lakhs of Ravana effigies during Dasehra and crackers during Diwali.

Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairperson, PPCB, said that teams are already on the job and are visiting the sites being shared through the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.

The number of farm fires picked up pace from October 20 when as many as 174 fire incidents were reported. It was followed by 146 incidents on October 21. Only 30 fire events were witnessed on October 22 and 152 cases were reported on October 23.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has also taken note of the rising incidents of fire and deteriorating pollution level. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to identify the worst-affected areas within the hotspot districts and focus in those areas with proper remedial measures. The PPCB has mentioned eight districts with poor track record. Sangrur, Bathinda and Ferozepur had witnessed 5,239, 4,592 and 4,295 farm fires last year.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

6
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru


Cities

View All