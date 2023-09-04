Sports arrangements: Punjab Govt deputes 2 nodal officers in each district

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Players are participating with enthusiasm in the block-level competitions of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2023’, after the grand opening ceremony in Bathinda. The Sports Department has deputed two nodal officers in each district to monitor the smooth arrangements of the players during the block- level tournament.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said eight sports competitions were being held in 157 blocks, including cities, in which more than 1.50 lakh players were participating.

To make Punjab the leading state in sports, a sports-friendly environment had been created for the maximum number of players to participate in the second season.