Punjab Sports Dept seeks suggestions on upcoming policy

Chandigarh, April 3
To make Punjab regain its top position in sports, a new sports policy will be implemented soon. A draft has been prepared with the suggestions of experts from the Department of Sports and to make it more efficient, suggestions from people have been sought till April 15.
Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the new sports policy would help in fulfilling CM Mann’s promise of making Punjab a number one state. He said, “Players and people concerned can send their suggestions via email to [email protected] so that these ideas can be added to the policy before finalising the draft.”
