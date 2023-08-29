Sports not a priority for AAP govt: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur during his visit to Patiala on Monday said the reason behind reduction in the number of players from Punjab was the state government’s preference to spend funds on advertisements rather than on sports.

The minister inaugurated various works amounting to Rs 13 crore at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “The government searches for controversies to remain in limelight.” He said the government spent Rs 600 crore on advertisements. “Had they spent only Rs 60 crore on sports, the state would have produced more players.”

