Sports traders' body to release helpline Nos. on April 1

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

A meeting of the Khel Udyog Sangh Punjab Sangharsh Samiti was held under the leadership of Khel Udyog Sangh Punjab convener Vijay Dhir, co-convenor Praveen Anand and Ramesh Anand here today.

Traders at the meeting sought the release of helpline numbers by the Sports Traders' body to aid traders and businessmen facing harassment over several issues in the state.

Business leader Ravindra Dhir said currently the environment in the state of Punjab was not conducive to business. While on the one hand, the business class was troubled by extortion gangs, on the other hand, the GST Department "was constantly adopting new tactics to harass the business class". For this, the helpline numbers of the Sangharsh Samiti are being released on April 1 so that if any member faces any kind of problem, he can immediately call the helpline numbers.

Businessmen gathered on the occasion said the Sangh won't allow any trader to be harassed by any department.

Taking up the matter in detail at the meeting, it was decided by the Sangharsh Committee that continuous efforts would be made from the first week of April to reduce items taxed at 18 per cent to 12 per cent and to end the professional tax. They said besides efforts would be made to solve the problem arising from Section 43 B(h) of Income Tax.

On the occasion, Ravindra Dhir said the Finance Minister of the state said in the last budget speech that Punjab was earlier called an agricultural province, now the state was going to become a business province with 27 per cent revenue contribution.

He said in the given scenario, the state government should listen to the problems of traders and businessmen and solve these, rather than harassing them in various ways.

