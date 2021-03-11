Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 17

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today visited the thermal stadium, hockey astroturf stadium at Govt Rajindra College and multipurpose sports stadium in Bathinda city to get feedback to transform the sports scenario.

He took stock of the equipment and grounds available to players and listened to the problems of both the sports department staff as well as the players. He said the youth would be provided ultra-modern sports and training facilities to do better.

Meet Hayer said: “Providing green grounds, equipment and good diet to sportspersons are our top priorities. We are also working on making a new sports policy, which will be out soon. Our emphasis will be on making the youth interested in sports to elevate the playing standards in the state.

“Stadiums and sporting facilities have been built, but there are no equipment and coaches. We will make a large pool of players and extend all facilities to them so that we get more medal winners.”