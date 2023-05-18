Spot drones carrying drugs, get Rs 1L: DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

If you spot a drone bringing drugs from Pakistan, you may get a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

This was announced by DGP Gaurav Yadav today. The reward offer may check the modus operandi of smugglers to give commission to people in the border areas for helping in collecting drugs dropped by a drone.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the installation of CCTVs at the strategic locations in border villages,” said Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who is also a government spokesperson.

Yadav said Rs 1 lakh reward was for providing information of the drone movement and recovery of weapons/narcotics. Last year, the BSF shot down 22 drones in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Shukla along with the IG, Frontier Headquarters, BSF, Jalandhar, Dr Atul Fulzele, held a joint coordination-cum-review meeting at Khasa in Amritsar to strengthen the security on the border to prevent smuggling. The DIG, Border Range, Narinder Bhargav, and the DIG, Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, along with four DIGs and four Commandants of the BSF were among senior officials, who attended the meeting.

Shukla stressed the need to carry out evidence-based and proactive policing to prevent the smuggling of narcotics and weapons into Punjab from across the border.

He asked the SSPs of border districts to intensify the police force as the second line of defence to prevent the collection of contraband dropped through drones by criminals on the Indian side.

Shukla discussed the strategic locations and hotspots in border villages to install CCTVs.