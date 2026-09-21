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Home / Punjab / ‘Spreading lies,’ Sukhbir Badal slams AAP’s pamphlet campaign

‘Spreading lies,’ Sukhbir Badal slams AAP’s pamphlet campaign

Says ruling party indulging in ‘scare tactics’

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Singh Badal File
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should list its actual contributions to Punjab instead of distributing pamphlets warning people against the repercussions of voting for the Opposition, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal said on Sunday.

Accusing the ruling party of indulging in “scare tactics” while addressing a rally at Bair Baba Budha Sahib College, Badal said, “After failing on all fronts, AAP has begun scaring people into voting for the party. The fact is that CM Bhagwant Mann has discontinued the atta-dal, the Shagun and the free cycles for girls schemse, schemes as well as closed Sewa Kendras and free chemist shops.”

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The former Deputy CM said the pamphlets being distributed by AAP as part of its door-to-door campaign claimed that drugs would be available freely if the SAD returned to power. “I want to ask the CM: ‘What can be worse than the present day situation in which an entire generation is endangered by the scourge of drugs’,” he said. “The Aam Aadmi Clinics were set up by repainting Sewa Kendras and removing doctors from village dispensaries. The pamphlets aim to fool people with lies claiming that medical insurance and Teerath Yatra schemes would be closed. The truth is that these schemes were introduced in the state during SAD tenure,” he added.

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He asserted that the pamphlets did not contain a single word against the Waris Punjab De, adding, “The party has not only been propped up by the AAP but is also being financed through a Mandi Board chief engineer.”

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