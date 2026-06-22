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Home / Punjab / Sprinter’s father seeks Punjab govt job for him

Sprinter’s father seeks Punjab govt job for him

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:56 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab’s fastest sprinter Gurindervir Singh, who recently created history by setting a new national record in the 100 m race, is now preparing to represent India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. As the athlete gears up for the event, his father has said that the Punjab Government must offer him a suitable job so that he could represent the state with pride in upcoming tournaments. Gurindervir belongs to Patial village in Bhogpur, Jalandhar.

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Currently serving as a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, Gurindervir recently clocked 10.09 seconds in the 100-m race, breaking the national record and becoming the fastest Indian ever. Gurindervir’s father Kamaljit Singh, retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), told The Tribune that there had been discussions about posting him as an Inspector, but no official confirmation had been received yet and he was waiting for the same. “If he gets the job here, Gurindervir will represent Punjab,” he said.

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