'Spurious' food items seized at Ferozepur meritorious school

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 3

A day after 74 students of a meritorious school in Sangrur had to be hospitalised after consuming ‘substandard’ food, a team from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) today found the glaring anomalies in material being used to prepare meals at Government Meritorious School, Hakumatwala.

The team seized several flour bags and refined oil tins, which were allegedly adulterated, besides the contractor didn’t had a valid licence from the department concerned.

Abhinav Chauhan, Food and Safety Officer, FSSAI, said the quality of food material being served to students seemed substandard. “Though we need to wait for the report, flour and oil seemed adulterated,” said Chauhan, adding that there was no upkeep of the storage area.

Chauhan said most students complained about the food being served. He said he had asked students to inform him in future and their identity would be kept confidential.

Gurbir Singh, Principal, Government Meritorious School, Hakumatwala village, said he was on a leave and food was being served as per defined norms. He said he hadn’t received any compliant from 900 students.

