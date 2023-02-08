Spurious pesticide lands six in jail

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 7

A local court has sentenced six persons to one-year imprisonment for selling substandard pesticides. Dr Manjit Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Moga, said they were proved guilty for the offences under Sections 3(k) (i), 17, 18, 29 and 33 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, read with Section 27(5) of the Insecticides Rules, 1971.

Those convicted, include Balwinder Singh of Jalalabad (East), who is the owner of Brar Agricultural Service Centre; distributor Lavdeep of Badhni Kalan, owner of Dhaliwal Agricultural Service Centre, Badhni Kalan; Arvind Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Arjan Charak and Davinder Singh, the persons in-charge of the Crystal Crop Protection Company.

They have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for manufacturing and selling substandard pesticides.