SSP marks probe against cop for 'tampering' with evidence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 12

The Faridkot police have landed in trouble after an investigation officer (IO) was accused of tampering with the evidence in a case of abetment to suicide of a 15-year-old boy last year.

The victim’s mother, Raj Rani, on Friday approached the SSP, demanding action against the IO. SSP Harjeet Singh has ordered a departmental inquiry against the IO.

A peculiar situation arose in the court on Thursday when, during the cross-examination of IO Swaran Singh, the police failed to produce the clothes of the deceased in the court. These clothes were reportedly handed over to the investigators at the time of the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

While the public prosecutor submitted before the court that the clothes were handed over to the head munshi of the city police station after the post-mortem and a DDR was duly recorded to this effect, the police claimed that the clothes were never deposited into the ‘malkhana’. As the police failed to resolve this situation, the court directed that the hearing would resume after lunch. After lunch, the police appeared before the court with a set of clothes, claiming that these belonged to the deceased. However, the mother of the deceased said they were not her son’s clothes.

She alleged that the IO had tampered with the evident to help the influential accused.

However, the IO denied the allegations.