SSP posting bid to dilute Punjab's claim on Chandigarh: Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The government sees an attempt at diluting the state’s claim over Chandigarh with the UT Administration posting a Haryana cadre IPS officer to the post of SSP, Chandigarh.

AAP has surrendered It seems that govt has surrendered Punjab’s right over Chandigarh. Mann is yet to delete his tweet in which he demanded a piece of land from Centre for a separate Vidhan Sabha. — Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the opposition

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a letter to both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UT Administrator-cum-Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, has objected to the filling of the post by Haryana cadre officer Manisha Chaudhary. She was given the charge temporarily after the sudden premature repatriation of Kuldeep Chahal last evening, 10 months before his term was to get over, on the orders of the UT Administrator.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Mann said, “The Governor should have consulted him before repatriation of Chahal and a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.”

“…shortly, we will send a panel of three IPS officers of the Punjab cadre for the post. I hope that you will get an IPS officer of the Punjab cadre appointed as the SSP, Chandigarh, at the earliest,” he wrote.

The filling of the post reserved for Punjab cadre officers by a Haryana cadre officer and the buzz of Punjab losing this post to the AGMUT cadre officers in the future is being seen in Punjab as the latest attempt to dilute the state’s claim over Chandigarh.

Politicians in Punjab have also been raising the issue that the Chandigarh Administration is not maintaining the 60:40 ratio for seeking officers on deputation to fill civil posts.

Mann wrote to the Governor that, “As you are aware, the post of SSP has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab cadre IPS officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, by a Haryana officer. However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and the charge of this post has been given to a Haryana officer. This is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of the UT,” he said.