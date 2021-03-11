SSP seeks Vigilance probe against graft-accused SP

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 14

SSP Mandeep Sidhu has written to DG (Vigilance Bureau) seeking a thorough investigation into corruption charges against Punjab Bureau of Investigation’s (PBI) SP and his reader, who was arrested immediately after the registration of an FIR. The SP, who has denied the allegations, is absconding.

On February 27, the Khanauri police registered a case under sections 307, 326 A, 148, 149, IPC, against Gurmej Singh, Balwinder Kaur, Bhupinder Singh, Kamaljit Kaur and Shaminder Kaur on the complaint of Parmjit Kaur, who had accused her husband, Gurmej, and other relatives of setting her on fire at her house in Mandvi village. Parmjit succumbed to burn injuries on April 8 and the police added section 302, IPC, to the case.

Later this month, another FIR was registered on May 9 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against SP Karanveer Singh and his reader Davinder Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 3 lakh to help accused in the burn case.

On May 12, Hasandeep Singh, a friend of accused in the burn case, and Kirpal Singh, a relative of the accused, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court requesting a high-level inquiry from BOI or any other independent agency. Both have alleged that cops pressured them to sign on blank papers, which were later used to register FIR against SP Karanveer Singh.

“After the registration of a corruption case against the SP, I have written to DG, Vigilance, for further investigations. Both murder and corruption cases are different and the investigation into the murder case is already being done by the SIT,” said SSP Mandeep Sidhu, who also denied the allegations of forcing anyone to give statement against the SP.