SSP summoned by House panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Senior IPS officer Gurmeet Chauhan, who was recently unceremoniously transferred from Tarn Taran, was summoned by the Privileges Committee of the Vidhan Sabha today, on the complaint of Tarn Taran AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal.

He, however, did not appear before the committee and sought time to explain his position. He has now been asked to appear before the committee on October 10.

Information gathered by The Tribune shows that the MLA had complained to the Privileges Committee about the officer not according him due honour.

Chauhan was recently transferred from his posting as SSP, Tarn Taran, after he had arrested 10 persons in an illegal mining case, including the brother-in-law of AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

