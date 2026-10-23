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Home / Punjab / Staff crunch, ageing infra key challenges as engineering marvel Bhakra Dam turns 63

Staff crunch, ageing infra key challenges as engineering marvel Bhakra Dam turns 63

Punjab’s recruitment delay deepens BBMB’s technical manpower crisis

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Lalit Mohan
Ropar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The Bhakra Dam marked its 63rd dedication day to the nation.
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The Bhakra dam, a symbol of India’s engineering prowess and a major irrigation project of North India’s agricultural prosperity, marked its 63rd dedication day to the nation on Thursday. However, the milestone comes amid mounting administrative, manpower and operational challenges, including prolonged vacancies, leadership uncertainty and ageing machinery at the 990-MW Dehar power house.

Punjab’s delayed recruitment process remains a major concern, with 1,486 technical posts vacant against a sanctioned strength of 3,297 employees under its BBMB cadre. The vacancies include 568 foremen responsible for essential repairs and maintenance. Although the state Cabinet approved a dedicated cadre in January 2026 to fill nearly 2,500 posts, recruitment remains stalled pending approval of recruitment rules. Besides, hundreds of employees approach retirement.

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Punjab, which holds nearly 52 per cent of BBMB’s share, has struggled for almost two decades to fill its quota, partly because employees from its irrigation and power departments have been reluctant to join the organisation. Haryana, meanwhile, established a BBMB cadre five years ago.

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Leadership vacancies have further complicated administration. The posts of Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power) have remained vacant since September 2020 and September 2022, respectively.

Operational concerns have also intensified. A Central Electricity Authority inspection report in March flagged heavy silt accumulation, inadequate desilting and ageing machinery at Dehar. Estimated generation losses stood at Rs 129.88 crore at market replacement power rates and Rs 31.75 crore at tariff rates.

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With Dehar’s units commissioned between November 1977 and November 1983, the machinery has exceeded its original design life. Timely recruitment, stable leadership and infrastructure investment are essential to preserve Bhakra Dam’s legacy.

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