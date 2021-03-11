Staff shortage ails Punjab Roadways

Muktsar, June 5
Around 40 buses of Punjab Roadways (Muktsar depot) are not plying on the roads due to shortage of drivers and conductors. As a result, the private bus operators are earning huge profits.
Sources in the Transport Department said of the sanctioned posts of 165 driver (contract basis), 65 were lying vacant. Similarly, three out of 20 posts of regular drivers have not been filled so far.
Further, 25 out of 165 posts of conductor (contract basis) were vacant and 13 out of total 20 posts of regular conductor were unfilled.
Ranjeet Singh, General Manager, Punjab Roadways, said, “Around 35 to 40 buses are unable to ply on their routes because of shortage of drivers and conductors.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad