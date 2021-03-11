Staff shortage ails Punjab Roadways

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 5

Around 40 buses of Punjab Roadways (Muktsar depot) are not plying on the roads due to shortage of drivers and conductors. As a result, the private bus operators are earning huge profits.

Sources in the Transport Department said of the sanctioned posts of 165 driver (contract basis), 65 were lying vacant. Similarly, three out of 20 posts of regular drivers have not been filled so far.

Further, 25 out of 165 posts of conductor (contract basis) were vacant and 13 out of total 20 posts of regular conductor were unfilled.

Ranjeet Singh, General Manager, Punjab Roadways, said, “Around 35 to 40 buses are unable to ply on their routes because of shortage of drivers and conductors.”

