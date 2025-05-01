DT
Home / Punjab / Staff shortage cripples services at government health centre

Staff shortage cripples services at government health centre

Patients from the local town and over 30 villages in this region of Ludhiana district, who rely on the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Machhiwara for diagnosis and treatment, are facing severe hardships. An acute shortage of paramedical staff and...
Mahesh Sharma
Machhiwara, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
The Community Health Centre at Machhiwara struggles with lack of paramedical staff. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MAHESH SHARMA
Patients from the local town and over 30 villages in this region of Ludhiana district, who rely on the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Machhiwara for diagnosis and treatment, are facing severe hardships.

An acute shortage of paramedical staff and the frequent deputation of doctors to other offices or healthcare centres have emerged as the major challenges plaguing the lone government healthcare facility in the town. Although the residents had hoped for strengthened services at the CHC after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government, key positions of doctors and paramedical staff remain vacant.

Residents alleged that their repeated appeals for improvement in healthcare services have fallen on deaf ears within the Punjab Health Department. They claim that no concrete steps have yet been taken to improve infrastructure or to regularise the posts of doctors and paramedical staff.

“Every time we approach senior functionaries in the Health Department, we are put off with fake promises to deploy more staff and strengthen infrastructure,” said Naresh Kumar, a local resident. Locals also claimed that the ongoing crisis has benefitted private hospital owners, who are witnessing increased footfall due to the lack of facilities at the government centre.

Dr Jasdev Singh, SMO at the Community Health Centre, said the healthcare facility was doing its best to serve patients despite limited resources. He acknowledged that some posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Pharmacy Officers have been lying vacant for a long time and that three doctors are currently on deputation elsewhere.

“Though we are presently trying to provide the best possible services to patients visiting the healthcare centre despite the staff shortage, we hope to further improve if we are provided with three pharmacy officers and 5–6 ANMs,” Dr Singh said, adding that around 100–150 patients are being examined and treated in the OPD daily.

