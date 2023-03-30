Archit Watts
Muktsar, March 29
The transfer of Assistant Commissioner (General) Rishabh Bansal to Shahkot today has further led to staff shortage in Muktsar district. At present, a large number of posts are lying vacant and the district is being run by an officiating Deputy Commissioner, ADC and SDM.
The posts of ADC (General), SDM (Malout) and SDM (Gidderbaha) have been lying vacant for a long time. The Deputy Commissioner too has gone on a one-month leave and would likely join next month. Muktsar is the home district of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
Pallavi, who is Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Bathinda, has been given the additional charge of Muktsar Deputy Commissioner. Further, the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Muktsar has been given to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Bikramjit Singh Shergill.
Similarly, Muktsar SDM Kanwarjeet Singh has been holding the additional charge of Malout SDM for the past few months. Dstrict Revenue Officer Saroj Aggarwal has been holding the additional charge of Gidderbaha SDM. Moreover, there’s no regular tehsildar in Gidderbaha for the past two years. Locals said AAP MLAs in the district should seek regular officers for smooth functioning of the administration.
