Staff shortage, Sangrur CHCs shut night emergency services

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 8

The condition of community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-divisional hospitals in the district is dire.

Some CHCs lack basic facilities and infrastructure, while some are without Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) and have been forced to stop night services.

“Apart from the lack of doctors, the building of our CHC is also unsafe. If there is any emergency during the night or evening, a patient has to be taken to bigger cities. Many a time, the patient fails to get the required treatment at these cities too,” said Sarpanch Gurpreet Singh of Kohriyan village.

According to sources, due to lack of staff, including Medical Officers (MOs) and specialists, authorities have closed night services at Lehra, Sherpur, Dirba and Kohriyan CHCs, putting the residents of many villages of these areas at risk.

Some residents alleged that the services these CHCs provide during the day are also not up to the mark.

“These buildings are of no use if the government is unable to provide doctors and other staff here. Even during daytime, many patients return disappointed as they are only given a referral slip from here,” said a resident of Lehra.

In the district, of the 117 posts of MOs, only 41 are filled and against the 93 posts of specialists, 56 are filled. Apart from this, the posts of SMO are also vacant at Sherpur, Dirba, Fatehgarh Panjgrayan, Longowal and Kohriyan. SMOs of other hospitals have been given the additional charge of these locations.

Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said they have been making required arrangements to provide health services to all residents of the district. “We have sent the details of vacant posts to senior authorities for making the required arrangements,” she added.