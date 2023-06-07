Staff strike work over ‘assault’ on patwari

Abohar, June 6
A pen-down strike was held today by the Canal Patwari Union of the Water Resources Department in protest against the assault on Raj Kumar, a canal patwari, a few days ago.
Union state president Sukhvir Singh Mann said a case had been registered by the police, but the accused was not held.
The pen-down strike and the dharna would continue indefinitely. Hundreds of employees, who had come here from separate districts, raised slogans against the police administration.
He said Raj Kumar had gone to Kundal village on the orders of senior officials on May 27 to regulate the irrigation work, but Jagmandeep Singh, alias Minku, a former sarpanch, allegedly assaulted Raj Kumar and destroyed government records.
Members of the union took out a march. The members warned that if the culprit was not arrested within three days, they would stage a state-level dharna to press for their demand.
