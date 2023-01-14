Stage set for political events amid festivities in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 13

The AAP and Congress are not organising a political conference at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar. However, the SAD (Badal) and SAD (Amritsar) will go ahead with programmes on Saturday.

The ‘Insaaf Team Punjab’, comprising youngsters demanding legalisation of poppy husk cultivation in the state have also decided to organise an event.

Notably, this will be the first rally by SAD (Badal) after losing the Assembly polls in 2022. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has visited Muktsar town thrice in the past few days. “Over 50,000 workers from 20 Assembly constituencies will come to the rally,” said ex-MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi.

AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar said a Cabinet Minister could be expected to visit Muktsar tomorrow.

Due to the Election Commission’s ban on political gatherings, no political conference was organised last year and in 2021, due to the farmers’ stir and the pandemic, no political outfit had organised the rally.

Away from politics, the hustle and bustle of Maghi Mela has started and all gurdwaras in the town are illuminated and religious ceremonies are underway. The three-day ‘Punjab Horse Show’ has concluded and the livestock market is open at the Lambi Dhabh village. An entertainment fair is also being organised on Malout Road.

Amidst the festivities, the town has been converted into a police fortress and divided into seven sectors. Nearly 4,000 police officials, including two commandants, seven SPs and 20 DSPs have been deployed.

“We have made 57 check-points in and around the town. Besides, 45 traffic points and 12 watchtowers have been made along with10 parking lots and seven temporary bus stands for the convenience of devotees,” said Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar.

