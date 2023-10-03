 Stagnation grips 2008 batch PCS (J) officers : The Tribune India

  • Stagnation grips 2008 batch PCS (J) officers

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 2

In a concerning turn of events, officers belonging to the 2008 Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) are finding themselves in a career limbo as their counterparts in Haryana of the same batch have been elevated to the position of Additional District Judges (ADJ) since January 2020.

The 2008 PCS (J) officers, who completed 15 years of service, are believed to be experiencing a noticeable delay in their promotions, raising questions on the efficiency of the promotion procedure.

Despite undertaking the suitability tests twice in 2021, they were again called for test in October 2022. However, only 13 officers were promoted in March/April 2022, in spite of 30 vacancies at that time in the promotion quota. The officers who successfully cleared the suitability tests continue to await promotions, even with the government approving an additional 25 vacancies in July 2022, bringing the total to around 50.

A senior functionary in the Punjab and Haryana High Court said there is more to the issue than vacancies and promotions. The officials added that an increase in the number of posts does not necessarily result in a corresponding enhancement in the infrastructural facilities. As a result, it is generally seen that the promotions are seldom in sync with the vacancies.

A judicial officer on the condition of anonymity said the stagnation is becoming a cause for concern, especially given the workload of additional district and sessions judges in the State. Reports indicate that ADJs in Punjab are currently handling an average of 3,000 files, a workload significantly higher than even that of magistrates.

“The delay in promotions for the 2008 PCS (J) officers is not only affecting their professional growth,, but also has broader implications for the judicial system in Punjab. The need for the hour is to expedite the promotion process and fill the existing vacancies promptly,” says a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

